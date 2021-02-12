COVINGTON — Claudia Engelbracht has been named the Volunteer of the Year at Covington Family YMCA.
Engelbracht began volunteering at the Covington Y in 2014 when she was searching for a positive soccer environment for her son. After her son joined the Y soccer program, Engelbracht joined the organization and started her Y journey of volunteerism as a team manager.
After Engelbracht took over team manager responsibilities, she was later asked to be on the board of management. She is currently the board chair, has served on the regional board committees, has helped deliver meals through hunger relief efforts, raised thousands of dollars and takes great care of the staff.
“This experience has been a very rewarding and a humbling one,” said Engelbracht. “Supporting our director and staff in our Y’s programs has given me the opportunity to impact our community directly. From turning no child away due to their financial situation to first responder child care and hunger relief programs, I am honored to be a part of the Covington YMCA.”
