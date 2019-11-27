CONYERS - By this time next year, the Rockdale County magistrate and probate judges and courts will be moving into “new” spaces. The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the bid of Lefko Development for $639,620 to renovate the historic Clay Building on Main Street for the two courts.
In 2018 the county bought the Clay Building at 874 Main St., directly across from the entrance to the county courthouse, for $345,000. The county included in its 2018 budget $700,000 for the purchase and renovation of the historic building built in 1900.
The plan was to renovate the two-story building and move the magistrate and probate courts into it to give them more room. Magistrate Court is now held at 945 Court St., while Probate Court is at 922 Court St.
But the renovation was put on hold while the county attempted to get a $140 bond referendum passed, which would have built a new judicial complex adjacent to the current courthouse, and moved county administrative offices into the current courthouse. That referendum was defeated by almost a 2-1 margin by county voters in May 2018.
The county went back to its original proposal for the Clay Building. A Request For Proposals was sent out in May of this year for renovation of the building for the two courts, with Lefko’s bid being approved.
Under the planned renovation, the two courts will share a total of 6,900 square feet. Recreation and Maintenance Director Sue Sanders said public windows for both courts will be on the first floor along with one courtroom that they will share. Office space for court staffs will be on the second floor.
Also as part of the renovation will be the installation of two new exterior doors, new HVAC systems, a new roof and roof hatch, and new fixed windows.
Lefko Development, which is located in Roswell, will have 12 months from the notice to proceed to complete the work.
The county also purchased the former BB&T Bank building at 940 Main St. in August for $775,000 for future use as the Rockdale Water Resources (RWR) customer service department. The department is now located in the county administration building at 958 Milstead Ave.
Sanders said the county is working on plans to renovate the facility for RWR, and that once the plans are finalized, the renovation work will be put out for bid.