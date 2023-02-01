I took office as Rockdale County clerk of Superior and State Courts on Jan. 21, 2021. I was a new clerk starting my job during a global pandemic caused by COVID-19. I inherited lots of problems that needed to be solved very quickly and efficiently. COVID-19 forced me to make unprecedented adjustments to process and procedures so that the courthouse could stay operating in compliance with the laws and regulations.
The first thing I did was reach out to the judges, district attorneys, public defenders, and the Rockdale County Bar Association members. I wanted to assure them that we had to work together as a unified team to embrace the necessary technological changes to ensure that the courts processes would have no delay. Rockdale County’s Courthouse stayed open during the entire time of the pandemic.
Multiple departments fall under the Clerk of Superior and State Court. Those departments are Real Estate, Criminal, Civil, Traffic, Board of Equalization, Jury, and Passports. To meet the needs of the citizens, I made sure most of the documents were accessible online to the public. Examples of documents and procedures made readily available were real estate deeds, plats and criminal records; people could file civil complaints online, divorce petitions, and temporary protection orders. I had no choice but to continue a pathway forward through a troubling time by leading Rockdale County further into a digital age.
Completing digitizing deeds and liens in the Real Estate Department was my first initiative. When I started this project, there were only 10 historical books of deeds and liens available online and some current deeds and liens. As of today, all documents in the Real Estate Department are entirely digitized with public access.
One major accomplishment that has been made in the State Court Department was implementing Project Brazos. I worked in conjunction with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office to eliminate handwritten citations and provide printed citations, automatically putting the defendant’s information into Brazos software. This milestone achievement gave the deputy clerks immediate access to the defendants’ information and made it more convenient for the clerks, law enforcement officers and citizens.
Another improvement that has recently been added to the State Traffic Court Department is the ability for defendants to pay their tickets online through a new program called Defendant’s Access. This program allows citizens to enter their ticket numbers and pay their citations online. The system that was previously in place was called nCourt. nCourt had a lengthy process that took up to 48 hours for a payment to clear. By using Defendant’s Access, the payment is receipted immediately once the transaction is complete.
Furthering the technological advancement of the courthouse was the upgrade to the Odyssey software used for the justice system, from a dated .11 version to the latest .18 version. Other technology improvements are upgraded PCS to laptops, E Cert Training, which allows citizens to request and receive certified copies of documents online, and replaced public kiosks and PC stations to more up-to-date equipment.
While technology has been an essential part of my mission, it was also fundamental that the courthouse was running efficiently. Under my leadership Rockdale County’s GCIC score increased to a score of 89%, making it tied for second in the state out of 159 counties, and it was recognized in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In addition, my criminal department has updated all evidence logs, submitted pick-up letters to all agencies they belong to, and resolved Time Expired Cases. I also ensured that my staff was fairly compensated and attended all trainings to keep them within the state regulations and guidelines.
Amongst all these outstanding accomplishments, I welcomed a new State Court judge. I had to make the necessary arrangements to find the judge a place to hold court because there was no courtroom to house the new judge. I did what needed to be done to make sure that Rockdale citizens received due process.
I have shown my support for the community by organizing and participating in community outreach events. A few events that I organized are “Sweet Treats” cookie and snack delivery to the principals and staff at the beginning of the school year. As requested by citizens, I have provided online quarterly notary training with over 300 participants, and the Law Library Speaker Series.
In October 2022, I collaborated with the city of Conyers to host Pink Out Rockdale Breast Cancer Awareness event. Through this partnership, Conyers Mayor Vince Evans and I raised funds to provide over 75 free mammograms. Pink Out Rockdale was also acknowledged by the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners. My dedication to the Rockdale community continued when I participated in feeding the Piedmont Rockdale Hospital staff dinner in 2022 alongside the Conyers Rotary Club.
I’ve made it clear that I am devoted to my role and job duties and will continue to operate as a working leader. My innovative technological advancements and dedication to the community were recognized on Nov. 13, 2021. I was awarded “Clerk of the Year” by GABCO (Georgia Association of Black County Officials). To show my support for the youth in Rockdale County, I created the U.N.D.E.R D.O.G. Scholarship, which provided scholarships to four students in 2022-2023.
I am a member of the following boards and organizations:
• NACM- National Association of Court Management
• GABCO- Georgia Association of Black County Officials
• Georgia Metro Clerk Association
• Certificate of Training from Georgia Institute of Continuing Judicial Education • Student Advisory Board for Rockdale County School System • Conyers Rockdale Rotary
Since I took office, I hit the ground running, working, adapting, and attacking every obstacle with a solution, gracefully and with a cheerful heart. My plans for Rockdale have just begun. My future goals are to have the entire courthouse digitally operational so that the courthouse can continue to function in another crisis. My staff and I will continue to provide stellar customer service with the values and principles, of Accessible, Approachable, and Accountable.
