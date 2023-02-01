JaniceMorris.jpg

Janice Morris

I took office as Rockdale County clerk of Superior and State Courts on Jan. 21, 2021. I was a new clerk starting my job during a global pandemic caused by COVID-19. I inherited lots of problems that needed to be solved very quickly and efficiently. COVID-19 forced me to make unprecedented adjustments to process and procedures so that the courthouse could stay operating in compliance with the laws and regulations.

The first thing I did was reach out to the judges, district attorneys, public defenders, and the Rockdale County Bar Association members. I wanted to assure them that we had to work together as a unified team to embrace the necessary technological changes to ensure that the courts processes would have no delay. Rockdale County’s Courthouse stayed open during the entire time of the pandemic.

Recommended for you

Janice Morris is Rockdale County's clerk of Superior and State Courts.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos