In observance of the 100th Anniversary (1921-2021) of the founding of the Colonel John McIntosh chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the chapter is carrying out a number of community service activities. A donation of $500 to the Walk of Heroes Veterans War Memorial was the latest activity. Left to right: Chapter member Sylvia Parish and Vice-Regent Sara Frances Hall present the donation to Elsie Lawson, secretary, and Muddessar Ahad, a board member of the Walk of of Heroes Veterans War Memorial.
Col. John McIntosh Chapter, DAR, donates to Walk of Heroes Veterans Memorial
- Larry Stanford
