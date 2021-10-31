Doreen, Alma Ruth, Becky, Janet, Sara Frances, Cynthia copy.jpg
Special Photo

A proclamation declaring October 11, 2021 as “Colonel John McIntosh Chapter, NSDAR 100 years in Rockdale County Day” was read by Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams and approved on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners meeting. Chapter members present were (left to right) Dr. Williams, Alma Ruth Byrd, Becky Rostron, Regent Janet Skelton, Vice-Regent Sara Frances Hall, and Cynthia Overcash.

