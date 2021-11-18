The Colonel John McIntosh Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) celebrated 100 years in Conyers on Oct 11. The chapter made a yearlong celebration by publicizing the milestone and carrying out community activities. These included honoring the fire department with goodies for maintaining the Hightower Trail monument, making a $500 donation to Rockdale Emergency Relief organization, which helps those in need in the community, making a $500 donation to the Walk Of Heroes Veterans War Memorial, placing a display in the Nancy Guinn Library about the chapter celebration, laying a wreath at the Memorial Day ceremony at Walk of Heroes Veterans War Memorial, marking the grave of Mrs. Fannie Mae Dabney, organizing Regent, and having a proclamation signed by the county commissioners. At the October chapter meeting members concluded the celebration by reviewing activities for the year and a synopsis of the accomplishments of the chapter during the 100 years. State Regent O. B. McCorkle joined the chapter for the celebration and brought greetings from the state of Georgia NSDAR.
featuredpopularurgent
Col. John McIntosh Chapter, NSDAR, celebrates 100 years in Conyers
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- By Camilo Rocha, Juliana Koch and CNN's Jaide Garcia
-
- 0
featuredpopularurgent
- From Staff Reports
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Videos
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Prosecution says Kyle Rittenhouse provoked fatal shootings, while defense says he feared for his life
- A 'potentially significant' storm could hit the East Coast with rain and snow during the busy Thanksgiving travel week
- Former Newton jailer ordered to pay damages in inmate beating
- Springfield Baptist Church giving away 1,000 turkeys, groceries for Thanksgiving
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Flourless Chocolate Cookies are a sweet finale to Thanksgiving dinners
- Gebruder Weiss opens new warehouse in Rockdale County
- Clever solutions hidden under surface of new Atlanta Motor Speedway
- HEALTH SCORES: Nov. 5 - Nov. 12
- Newton County Jail Blotter
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: What are your plans for Thanksgiving?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.