The Colonel John McIntosh Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) celebrated 100 years in Conyers on Oct 11. The chapter made a yearlong celebration by publicizing the milestone and carrying out community activities. These included honoring the fire department with goodies for maintaining the Hightower Trail monument, making a $500 donation to Rockdale Emergency Relief organization, which helps those in need in the community, making a $500 donation to the Walk Of Heroes Veterans War Memorial, placing a display in the Nancy Guinn Library about the chapter celebration, laying a wreath at the Memorial Day ceremony at Walk of Heroes Veterans War Memorial, marking the grave of Mrs. Fannie Mae Dabney, organizing Regent, and having a proclamation signed by the county commissioners. At the October chapter meeting members concluded the celebration by reviewing activities for the year and a synopsis of the accomplishments of the chapter during the 100 years. State Regent O. B. McCorkle joined the chapter for the celebration and brought greetings from the state of Georgia NSDAR.

