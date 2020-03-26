Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Col. John McIntosh Chapter recently awarded the DAR Good Citizen Award and the Dorothy H. Davis Scholarship to each of these outstanding students. Shown, left to right, are Alyssa Lewis from Rockdale High School, Mitchell Eason from Heritage High School and Jailen Pruitt from Salem High School. This award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. These students are selected by their teachers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.
Tags
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
Born and raised in Decatur, Ga. Graduated from Shorter College in Rome, Ga. in 1979 with B.A. in Communications. Worked in community newspapers for 26 years. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Stay Informed
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Business Newsletter
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Coronavirus outbreak updates
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox twice daily.
Food Newsletter
Weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Rockdale and Newton Counties sprinkled with recipes.
News Alerts
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen delivered to your email.
Newton Local Newsletter
Daily local news headlines from the Newton Citizen.
Newton Sports Newsletter
Daily sports headlines from Newton Citizen.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Rockdale Local Newsletter
Daily local news headlines from the Rockdale Citizen.
Rockdale Sports Newsletter
Daily sports headlines from Rockdale Citizen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.