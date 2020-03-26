2020 Good Citizen.jpg

Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Col. John McIntosh Chapter recently awarded the DAR Good Citizen Award and the Dorothy H. Davis Scholarship to each of these outstanding students. Shown, left to right, are Alyssa Lewis from Rockdale High School, Mitchell Eason from Heritage High School and Jailen Pruitt from Salem High School. This award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. These students are selected by their teachers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.

Senior Reporter

Born and raised in Decatur, Ga. Graduated from Shorter College in Rome, Ga. in 1979 with B.A. in Communications. Worked in community newspapers for 26 years. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016.

