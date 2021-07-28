The Colonel John McIntosh chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is celebrating their 100th anniversary in 2021. In observance of this special occasion, the chapter is carrying out a number of community service activities throughout the year. In June, the activity was a $500 donation to Rockdale Emergency Relief. In the photo, Susan Smith (left), executive director of RER, is seen accepting the donation from DAR members Marty Ross and Donna Rucker.
Col. John McIntosh chapter of NSDAR donates to Rockdale Emergency Relief
