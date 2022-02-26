He is what’s known in the business as a “triple threat.” Brian Binion can act, sing and dance and much of that was learned within the walls of Tri-Cities High School in East Point. A native of College Park, Binion is back home for a while as “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations” hits Atlanta’s Fox Theatre stage March 8.
The son of Terri Binion and the late Sam Scott made his Broadway debut in “The Lion King” in 2017. Now as part of the “Ain’t Too Proud” national tour, Binion is traveling across the country with the musical that tells the story of The Temptations, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group known for such songs as “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa was a Rolling Stone” and many others.
With family still living in the College Park and East Point areas, Binion said he is excited to be home while the tour is in town and hopes to catch up with family and friends and eat some of the Southern food he’s been missing since moving to New York City.
Binion was just a youngster when he sang in front of his first audience. It was at church, and he would continue his love of singing, acting and dancing as a student at Oak Knoll Elementary, Paul D. West Middle School and especially in the visual and performance arts program at Tri-Cities High School. In seventh grade, Binion began performing with the school band and chorus.
He was in high school when he started studying musical theater and performed in “The Gospel at Colonus,” an African-American musical version of Sophocles’ tragedy, “Oedipus at Colonus.”
“The bug bit me,” he said with a laugh. “It was life changing and I never looked back…It’s an experience that will never leave me.”
He remembers that experience on stage when in the moment he was thinking about his peers at Tri-Cities High School and those who came before him. Many performers got their start at Tri-Cities and are now big names in the industry, such as Kenan Thompson, long-time Saturday Night Live star, and Kandi Burruss, musician from Xscape and a star on Real Housewives of Atlanta, as well as many others. Tri-Cities High School boasts dozens of notable alumni such as rapper, singer, actor and songwriter Andre 3000 of Outcast; actor Michael Sahr Ngaujah; Outcast musician Big Boi; LaTocha and Tamika Scott of Xscape; actor and singer Seycon Sengbloh and hip hop artist, producer, record executive and songwriter Kawan Prather.
And now, 2009 Tri-Cities High School graduate Binion is on his way to joining their ranks. After high school, Binion enrolled at the University of North Carolina School Of The Arts at Winston-Salem, where he studied dance performance. In addition to his high school shows, Binion also performed beginning in his sophomore year in several musicals with the regional True Colors Theatre, as well as doing summer work at The Alliance Theatre in Atlanta.
“My family has been so excited throughout the journey,” he said. “They would be at every show.”
Soon after his 2013 college graduation, Binion packed his bags and moved to New York City. He had visited the city on several prior occasions, as he says to “get my feet wet” while he auditioned for parts. He saw “Ain’t Too Proud” on Broadway and “The Color Purple,” again saying both were “life changing” for him.
“I enjoy it,” Binion said of living in New York. “Most people think it’s fast and scary, but it was just right. The first show I saw was “Wicked.” I felt like I can’t wait. I got a job and started working at a dance store on the upper west side.”
From there, Binion said he booked some “small gigs” and then did a show with The Shadow Dancers where he toured Kuwait, Italy, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. He also did a show on a cruise ship. He came back from the cruise and made his Broadway debut in “The Lion King.”
It was 2017, and Binion was a dancer in the award-winning musical until 2019, when he left to join another award-winning show, “Kinky Boots.” From there, Binion joined the touring company of “Ain’t Too Proud” where he is a swing that covers seven tracks in the show, as well as three of the Temptations. A swing is an off-stage performer responsible for covering any number of ensemble tracks, sometimes as many as 12 or more and ready to perform at a moment’s notice.
He said being on the road has been a learning experience and has taken him to many places he might otherwise not get to see.
“I would never have imagined myself on tour,” Binion said about his younger self. “That’s exciting and part of the journey. I can’t wait to see a lot of my friends from high school and aunts and uncles and be back in Atlanta.”
He’s also looking forward to seeing his mother, who retired from the Federal Aviation Administration after 20 years. He remembers happy days growing up in College Park watching cartoons on TV and going to the movies with his mom.
“Morgan Freeman and Tom Hanks — and of course, Denzel Washington — all are amazing television and movie actors,” Binion said. “I really appreciate their work.”
Reflecting on his journey from singing in church as a young boy to making it to Broadway and now part of an award-winning national tour, Binion said it has been exciting.
“It snowballed into this life,” he said.
Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta presents the first national tour of Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations at Atlanta’s Fox theatre March 8-13. Tickets are available at www.FoxTheatre.org. The musical follows The Temptations journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The show features the Tony Award winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo. Known for their signature dance moves and harmonies, the group rose to the top of the charts creating 42 Top Ten hits with 14 reaching number one and being voted the greatest R&B group of all time by Billboard Magazine.
