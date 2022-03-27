Colorado firefighters make gains against a Boulder-area wildfire that forced thousands to evacuate By Hannah Sarisohn and Holly Yan, CNN Mar 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Just one day after a wildfire spurred evacuation orders for 19,000 people in Colorado, the inferno is already 21% contained, officials said Sunday.Mike Smith of the Boulder Incident Management Team said he was "very happy" with the firefighting efforts against the NCAR fire, which started Saturday afternoon."We've had zero structures lost; we have zero reportable injuries currently," Smith told reporters Sunday. "We had over 200 firefighters from over 30 agencies. That, combined with all of the fuel mitigation treatments that we've done in this area, is one of the reasons that we had such great success."One day earlier, the NCAR fire wasn't contained at all. Officials ordered the evacuation of thousands of Boulder-area residents."Evacuation areas include 19,000 people and 8,000 homes," the Boulder Office of Emergency Management tweeted Saturday evening. The Boulder Incident Management Team has been updating a map of the areas under evacuation orders and which areas are now "all clear."Smith said officials will keep monitoring evacuation zones and expand them if necessary.The cause of the wildfire remains unclear.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +11 Titanic lines, total tears and a VERY awkward kiss... These are the most cringe worthy Oscar moments EVER! The Oscars are the most prestigious and significant awards ceremony in Hollywood. Click for more. Success! Tags Cnn Accidents, Disasters And Safety Boulder Colorado Continents And Regions Firefighters And Firefighting Fires Labor And Employment Natural Disasters North America Southwestern United States The Americas United States Wildfires Workers And Professionals Mike Smith Official Evacuation Firefighter Company Broadcasting Events Boulder Incident Management Team Gain Wildfire 