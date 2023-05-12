RandyMcGinley.jpg

Randy McGinley

As National Child Abuse Prevention Month ended last month, I hope we all continue to take that cause to heart, not just during April but all year. We owe a big thank you to all those whose job is to help victims of child abuse. This includes victim advocates, child advocacy centers, DFCS, therapists and counselors, sexual assault nurses and other medical professionals, and many more.

But I want to extend a special thank you to a small group of amazing individuals: prosecutors who handle child abuse cases, including physical and/or sexual abuse. These individuals spend countless hours fighting inside and outside of courtrooms for the most vulnerable among us.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos