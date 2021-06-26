I usually take my walks in one of the many beautiful parks of Henry County. My favorite is Clark Park in the city of Stockbridge — an oasis of a park, lush and green, with lots of shade and a terrain of varying elevation, from flat to a steep uphill climb. Sadly, I’ve been kept away from this refuge for the past few weeks. My car is currently disabled and under repair. Regular walks are an absolute must for me, so I have resorted to footing it along the streets of my local neighborhood.
Unfortunately, on this particular Saturday, I got up around 8:30 am, which is late in my book. As I part the curtains to one of my windows, I catch sight of a lady from the neighborhood who is already on the road taking her morning walk. Now, isn’t she smart, I thought. She’s taking her morning stroll before the sun hits high noon. Aah! I just remember. Today is June 5, 2021, which happens to be a special day on my calendar. It’s the birthday of one of my favorite relatives, the great-granddaughter of my dear late mom.
By the time I complete my morning routine at home, it’s well past noon. Wow! Where did the time go? After taking a refreshing shower, I do some light indoor exercises, then I check my blood pressure. Oh no! My numbers are too high for me to go walking. I sit back in the armchair, quiet myself and listen to the birds chirping outside, one of nature’s sounds that never fails to relax me. I glance outside the window. Much to my delight, it has started raining. That should cool things down a bit. But before I could count to 20, the rain shower is over. By now, my pressure has come down to a comfortable reading. It’s time to take my afternoon walk. I’ll take my defense stick with me, which is always a good idea since some of the homes in my community have dogs. Most of the yards are fenced, but you just never know when one of the dogs may escape.
Unlike my previous neighborhood, there are no sidewalks in the community where I currently live. That’s the main reason why I walk in the parks. Nevertheless, it’s a lovely, sunny afternoon, even though the air is dead still, without the slightest hint of breeze. As I set out on my walk in the community, people are extremely friendly, waving at me as they pass in their vehicles. I walk past trees and manicured yards brimming with late spring flowers — roses, gardenias, which exude a rich intoxicating fragrance; lilies and wildflowers of many colors, sunflowers, begonias and many other types of flowers I couldn’t name. The array of colors calls out to me, forcing me to linger in front of a yard or two, where I snap a few photos of flowers with irresistibly brilliant colors. The warmth of the sunrays, my steady mid-stride, the flowers. Ah!!! I feel re-energized. And my afternoon walk has gone without incident. Well, not quite.
Just as I am about to turn the corner into the last street before my street, I see a young man strolling in my direction. Trotting several yards ahead of him is a gray pit bull without a leash. I’m quite fond of dogs; they’re one of my favorite pets. However, when it comes to pit bulls, one without a leash makes me downright skittish.
“What type of dog is he?” I ask the young man.
He gives me some name, which I recognize as pure bull. I know a pit bull when I see one. I size up the approaching canine — the low, compact body, the massive head and solid paws. I make up my mind then and there. As much as I like dogs, if that pit bull approaches me in an aggressive manner, I’m going to stand my ground and defend myself. Actually, I must confess, the words and images running through my head are not quite as wholesome as expressed. I silently gauge the weight of the stick in my hand and imagine the damage I would inflict on this animal….. if he attempts to attack me.
So here comes the pit bull loping toward me. My emotions are galloping in all directions. “You are the human here,” I remind myself, willing my body to refrain from fleeing. I gingerly bend forward and gently pat the dog on the head. The creature jumps up on me in a playful manner. I wince and look pleadingly at the owner.
"Oh, don’t worry, ma’am, he’s a friendly dog," he reassures me.
“Yes, I can see that he is friendly, but I don't allow pit bulls to jump up on me,” I responded, trying not to convey too much tension in my voice.
The owner comes up, grabs the pit bull by the collar and pulls him away from me. He resumes his stroll, continuing to allow his dog to roam around unleashed.
A neighbor is watching the antics of his cute little white wavy hair house dog who is trotting to and fro in his front yard, which is open to the road.
He yells, “Hey, man, that’s not the type of dog you allow to roam around without a leash!”
“Yeah, you tell him!” I thought, barely restraining myself from applauding.
I note that this same neighbor also has a pit bull, but his pit bull is in the back yard, which is securely fenced in. The dog is tied to a long safety leash which allows it the freedom to roam a large portion of the backyard. A large dog house sits under the shade of a large tree. Just then, the neighbor’s front door opens, and out flies his wife, who scoops up the cute house dog, and before going back inside, fires off a few choice words regarding what she would do to the owner of the roaming pit bull if his unleashed animal harmed her beautiful pooch.
“Good for you!” I thought.
How inconsiderate and careless of this young man to allow his pit bull to roam around the neighborhood without a leash. The young man rushes up and retrieves his trespassing pit bull from the neighbor's yard.
Now, you see why I prefer walking in the park. All in all, despite the pit bull drama, which could have easily turned nasty, it was a decent walk. So ends my afternoon walk in my neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.