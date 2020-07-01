Due to the recent events in our country, members of Conyers First United Methodist Church, Epiphany Lutheran Church, Excel Church, First Shady Grove Baptist Church, Macedonia Baptist Church, New Covenant Fellowship Church, Springfield Baptist Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and The Life Church Christian Center in the Conyers area join together in proclaiming the importance stated in the Declaration of Independence that,
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness”.
We join with others in condemning the injustices of past actions toward our fellow citizens and encourage all to put into practice daily, showing Love toward God and to our fellow mankind. We encourage all to practice the Golden Rule of “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”.
We encourage families to understand the Brotherhood of all Mankind as taught by Jesus Christ and treat each other with respect and dignity. No person deserves to be treated with disrespect, discrimination or lack of dignity. We encourage everyone to teach this important truth in their homes. We ask that each of us extend a hand of Fellowship and love toward others, embracing what we have in common rather than what is different. “We likewise remind everyone that we must renounce and [condemn acts of violence, destruction of public and private property, and harm to others.] Never has one wrong been corrected by a second wrong. Evil has never been resolved by more evil.”
We ask that all join together in practicing in their lives that, “all men are created equal” and help each citizen of these United States of America to enjoy those “unalienable rights…of Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness”. As citizens, we unitedly assert the truths that equality for all, will make this nation realize its greatest attributes and invite all to join with us in this cause.
“United we declare that the answers of racism, prejudice, discrimination and hate will not come from government or law enforcement alone. Solutions will come as we open our hearts to those whose lives are different than our own, as we work to build bonds of genuine friendship, and as we see each other as the brothers and sisters we are—for we are all children of a loving God” [who gave us these ‘unalienable Rights’].
We invite all citizens of this great country to join in this great effort to UNITE US TOGETHER.
Dr. Dave Benson, Senior Pastor
Conyers First United Methodist Church
David Armstrong-Reiner, Pastor
Epiphany Lutheran Church
K. Francis Smith, Lead Pastor
Excel Church
Dr. Billie Boyd Cox, Senior Pastor
Macedonia Baptist Church
Reverend Mark Barbour
New Covenant Fellowship Church
J. Phillip Baker, Pastor
First Shady Grove Baptist Church
Pastor Eric Wendell Lee, Sr.
Springfield Baptist Church
President Frank A. Nolden Kendal A. Kotter Peter N. Richards
Conyers Georgia Stake 1st Counselor 2nd Counselor
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Corey K. Hambrick, Lead Pastor
The Life Church Christian Center Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.