There is a convincing argument to be made that Georgia has contributed more to racial reconciliation than any other state in America. Some might also argue that two Black men running for U.S. Senate is an additional sign of that progress. On the contrary, I contend that the arrival of Hershel Walker has widened and damaged the racial divide. To be clear, I am not branding all Walker supporters as racist, but race continues to hover even without a white candidate on the ballot. Why did 81% of non-white (Black, Latino, Asian, etc.) Georgians support Senator Raphael Warnock on Nov. 8? And why did 70% of white Georgians support Walker? For those who care about racial reconciliation, these questions cannot be avoided. I observed Walker’s emergence as a hero in the 1980s to now see him become persona non grata among people of color. I certainly do not speak for all non-white Georgians, but I would like to provide some context and possibly pretext to future conversations.

From 1979-1981, the Black community was traumatized by the 29 targeted deaths of Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered Children. Crack cocaine began to ravage Black families in the inner cities. In the 1980 landslide election, President Ronald Reagan pummeled Georgia’s native son, President Jimmy Carter. Despite losing the election, Carter won Georgia by 15 percentage points, representing a rare moment when Black and white Georgians voted for the same candidate in large numbers. Against the backdrop of murdered children, an escalating drug epidemic and the sting of political defeat, a superstar emerged between the hallowed hedges of Sanford Stadium at UGA. Hershel Walker gave children like me an escape from all the oppressive headlines. When Walker took flight headfirst over the line of scrimmage, soaring above his blockers and the men assigned to stop him, he unified Georgia. He was the exemplary Black man, the embodiment of the American work ethic and a model for racial integration. He symbolized that the American dream was accessible to all. So while Muhammed Ali was an aging, ailing former champion who held on too long and MJ was just a high school basketball player with no national profile, Black children in Georgia wanted to be #34! Walker was our hero. Heroes are sacred, important and impactful especially for Black boys living in Georgia in 1980. For these reasons, I take no pleasure in witnessing the daily incoherent buffoonery that is masquerading as a viable candidate for U.S. Senate.

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004.

