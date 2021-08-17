I remember like it was yesterday, April 30, 1975; I was snacking on a stick of pepperoni when a "special news" alert interrupted TV programming. I remember watching North Vietnamese tanks crush the gates to the Presidential Palace in Saigon as a young NVA tanker dismounted and sprinted toward the palace with a North Vietnamese flag in his hand. I remember the emptiness I felt in my gut, a sickness of sorts, facing the realization that the war was finally over. I remember thinking, "What a waste, all the boys we lost trying to prevent exactly what I’m watching."
I remembered Doug Reyes and Walter Singleton, just two of the Bartlett High School graduates who paid the ultimate price for their country, or maybe their sacrifice was for South Vietnam, or perhaps they died for freedom. Fact is, they died. The real reason Doug and Walter died is still being debated by historians and armchair generals. Fact is, there are too many reasons, yet no good reasons at all.
I spent 30 months in that war, a John Wayne optimist when my boots first hit Southeast Asian soil only to become a victim of a progressive sense of hopelessness as a seasoned Intelligence operative who bitterly absorbed the knowledge of how not to fight a war. All the pilots, aircrews, air rescue jumpers, all the Air Commandos and Special Forces personnel who we lost in Laos, weren’t there. Their families and loved ones back home were told their heroes died in Vietnam. You see, we weren’t fighting and dying in Laos. The country was neutral, the North Vietnamese and the Americans proclaimed to the world that the neutrality was being observed as we kept killing each other around Tchepone, the Mu Gia Pass, or a prehistoric megalithic archaeological landscape called the Plain of Jars. We weren’t there; the unrecovered still are.
So we came home; some of us in uniform, many of us told not to wear our uniforms due to the anti-war moods plaguing city streets. We who survived tolerated the intolerable as targets and scapegoats for failed politics. We kept quiet, let our hair grow, slid on bellbottom pants or ratty jeans, we tried to fit in.
As time wore on we morphed in public opinion from being baby killers into heroes, far too late for the Nam vets who died from Agent Orange or by their own hand. Broken marriages, broken hearts, broken spirits, all packaged into a chic naive promise of "never again."
Forty-six years after North Vietnamese tanks crushed the gates to a Presidential Palace, TVs across America are flashing "special news alert" exhibiting victorious Taliban fighters entering Kabul, the capitol of Afghanistan, in pickup trucks and newly acquiredAmerican Humvees. Against the sound advice of the MilitaryJoint Chiefs of Staff, seasoned advisors, and diplomatic veterans of Afghanistan, Joe Biden ordered the most reckless withdrawal of American military personnel in our nation’s history. Revenge via the Taliban will be horrendously unpleasant for the Afghans.
Blame, I’m sure, will be tossed in Trump’s lap, or in the faces of our military, or differing political parties, but blame means little to Gold Star families or a triple-amputee. Now more than ever, show the respect and appreciation these young warriors and their families have earned. They deserve it. And they’ll need it. Never again. But it did happen. Again.
