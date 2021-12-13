As a state legislator and chairwoman of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus, I have consistently prioritized the importance of health care equity in Georgia. Many of the physical, emotional, and mental challenges facing Black and brown communities derive from antiquated policies and thinking that mitigate access to quality, affordable health care.
COVID-19 has exposed an unfortunate reality as it pertains to this issue. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determined that in relation to their white counterparts, the Black population is 1.9 times more likely to die from COVID-19. These inequities were certainly seen in Georgia, where our communities continued to be disproportionately affected by the virus. These findings are a call to action about the need to continue doing more to protect our communities from the next pervasive disease.
Already, the next public health crisis is upon us. For decades, obesity has been a major contributor to a vast number of preventable deaths. Obesity takes nearly 300,000 lives every year and contributes to diseases such as cancer and heart disease. Moreover, obesity increases the risk of severe illness from COVID-19. 78% of all COVID-19 cases in which patients were hospitalized, needed a ventilator, or died from COVID-19 were in relation to obesity or obesity-related diseases. This directly impacts the Black population, who are 1.3 times more likely to have obesity in comparison to the Non-Hispanic white population.
One of the reasons why people of color have faced the worst of the pandemic is the long-standing implicit bias and racial disparities that exist in our nation’s health care system. Due to discriminatory policies like redlining and residential segregation, communities of color have long been forced to live in neighborhoods lacking resources and investment, with there being little inclination to finance assets such as hospitals. As a result, this creates a snowball effect, with communities of color never getting the necessary investments into their community health care systems because of where they’ve been forced to live.
We need to ensure that communities of color are treated equitably in our country’s health care system by aiding those that live with obesity. We can do so by enacting the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act (TROA). This legislation would give people greater access to medication that allows them to manage their obesity by covering medications and treatments that otherwise would be too expensive for most patients. In addition, it would save our government $25 million over the next 10 years through preventative care, allowing us to use our taxpayer dollars towards making greater investments in public health for communities of color throughout Georgia.
As we continue to recover from the pandemic, we cannot afford to leave Black and Brown people vulnerable. Through the passage of TROA, we can make sure that all communities have equitable health care options.
