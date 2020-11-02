Since March, the court systems in both Newton and Walton counties have been operating differently in many regards. One major obstacle was that we were not allowed to hold any sessions of grand jury or impanel a new grand jury until recently. This changed in both counties in October when the Georgia Supreme Court allowed grand jury to restart.
A new grand jury was selected in Newton County on Oct. 14 and in Walton County on Oct. 20. The District Attorney’s Offices worked closely with the Clerks of Superior Court, the Sheriff’s Offices, and other courthouse and county agencies to ensure that the process of selecting a grand jury was done safely and that guidelines from the Georgia Supreme Court and the CDC were followed.
Typically, each county would summon approximately 60 potential jurors with the goal of eventually selecting a grand jury of 23 individuals. However, due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, I and the clerk in each county, Linda Hays in Newton and Karen David in Walton, made the decision to send out 100 summonses. The summonsed individuals were also asked additional questions related to any symptoms or exposure to COVID-19. Many of this number were excused prior to the first grand jury date. From those that appeared on the above dates, we were able to select 23 grand jurors in each county plus three alternate grand jurors.
Once each grand jury was selected, the District Attorney’s Office began presenting cases immediately. Historically, grand jury in each county meets once a month. That was increased to twice a month so that we can effectively and efficiently address the backlog of approximately 200 cases in each county that could not proceed without first being presented to a grand jury. Both grand juries have already had two sessions. Our offices have presented about 45 cases in Walton and 60 cases in Newton. This includes numerous murder cases, armed robberies, child victim cases and other crimes. The Walton grand jury has heard less than Newton because we presented a larger number of complex and/or multiple co-defendant cases that take much longer to present properly.
One other function of the grand jury that many people are not aware of is their duty to inspect certain county offices, the Sheriff’s Office, the Tax Commissioner’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, the Probate Court, and the Clerk of Court. The Sheriff’s Office must be inspected each year while the other offices must be inspected every three years. These grand juries will have extra inspections to do because the previous grand jury was not allowed to meet to fulfill these duties. I ensured that inspection committees were formed within each grand jury to inspect the offices that must be inspected by the end of the year.
All guidelines and suggestions from the Georgia Supreme Court and the CDC were followed including holding grand jury in a large room in each courthouse that allowed proper social distancing, all grand jurors wore masks as did staff with the District Attorney’s Office, and all areas were properly sanitized. While we have multiple grand jury dates still to come to get through this backlog, the District Attorney’s Offices are working long hours to ensure these cases are properly handled. I commend the hard work from each of our offices and thank all the other county departments for working with us to make sure grand jury started back in a safe, efficient and effective manner.
