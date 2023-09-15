Picture this: Me, Malcolm Mitchell, the Super Bowl champion, sitting in a classroom with my heart pounding like a drum as my teacher announces the day’s reading activity—round-robin reading. My stomach still churns with unease. I shift nervously in my chair, my eyes darting around the room, searching for an escape route that does not exist. As our teacher began to assign passages to students, my palms grew sweaty, and my throat as dry as the desert heat.
My greatest fear was not poverty, the color of my skin, or ﬂeeing tacklers after a Tom Brady reception. My greatest fear was reading aloud. The fear of reading is an unspoken, but very real, phenomenon that does not discriminate. It extends beyond the simple apprehension of reading challenging texts; it is a dread that can hinder personal and professional growth, limit access to information, and impact self-esteem. This process starts by the time a child enters Pre-K.
Former UGA football standout Malcolm Mitchell is founder of Share the Magic Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to providing free virtual reading challenges, delivering impactful school events and introducing book ownership to inspire kids to read.
