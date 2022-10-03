National Newspaper Week began Oct. 2.  While this isn’t the typical holiday that most families celebrate, it does provide a good opportunity to take a moment and recognize all the ways that local newspapers make a difference in communities across America.  

If you’re reading this, you probably already have a good understanding of why it is important to have a healthy newspaper in your town.  By subscribing to or advertising in your local newspaper, you are providing much needed support to keep trained, professional journalists covering the issues important to you.  Your local newspaper is committed to being the local watchdog, covering city government, public utilities and school boards to make sure your tax dollars are being spent properly. 

Dean Ridings is CEO of America’s Newspapers, an advocacy organization for the newspaper industry and the free press.

