Debbie Harper.jpeg

Debbie Harper

As the four Chambers of Commerce representing Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton, we serve hundreds of businesses across the four counties. We believe the Rivian opportunity is yet another business that will benefit our community.

The primary goal of economic development and support for local businesses is regional economic growth through quality job creation. That is a basic function of our chambers. It is our mission to support local businesses and recruit high-paying, quality job creators that can increase the median household income and per capita income for the area. Higher incomes attract higher-end retail and restaurants to the region. What’s more, those with disposable income are more likely to support local businesses, donate to local nonprofits, tithe to local churches, and spend on services that support businesses like hardware stores and beauty salons.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

Trending Videos