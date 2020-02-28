It is no secret that Rockdale County has an aging stormwater infrastructure that requires immediate repairs and upgrades to 133 miles of corrugated metal pipes that lie underneath the roadways. Only 50 miles of stormwater pipe in Rockdale County are reinforced concrete and related materials.
That is why in Rockdale County, a Stormwater Management fee and not a tax is collected from residential and commercial property owners. The difference between a tax and a fee is that the stormwater fee is collected to provide a service to benefit property owners. The fee is based upon the impact the customer has on the system, not based upon the land value. In this case, more impervious area is assumed to cause greater pollution, flooding, erosion, etc., requiring better infrastructure and increased compliance efforts. The stormwater fee for most residential customers is a flat rate of $40.68 per year; most commercial customers are billed at the equivalent rate of $1.53 per month for every 3,420 square feet of impervious area. This fee allows our field crew to maintain the overused pipes in the public right of way and related light construction. The fee has also paid for large, contracted stormwater infrastructure projects, as well as regulatory compliance.
Managing expectations
The Rockdale County Stormwater Management Department is just 2 years old and is facing 40 years of infrastructure neglect. Thanks to the visionary and courageous charge by the current Rockdale County Board of Commissioners, citizens are receiving attention to the water quality and quantity problems associated with stormwater runoff.
Daily, the department receives approximately 300 to 400 new service requests from citizens related to potential stormwater impact issues. From those requests, we divide the requests in three categories for rapid and accurate responses.
The citizens of Rockdale have spoken
Rockdale County citizens said “no” to status quo in county government operations and “yes” to initiatives that support the vision, plan and work of the Stormwater Management Department. In the recently released, “Envision Rockdale: Strategic Plan for Rockdale County, 2020-2024,” the year-long work of citizens and county officials provided a welcomed operational framework for the Stormwater Management Department and nearly all other county agencies.
The 69-page report includes five areas of county government and community partnership focus. For the Infrastructure & Transportation strategic goals and outcomes, the recommendations are:
• Replace 14,000 linear feet of drainage pipe and associated infrastructure;
• Secure revenue bond for urgent infrastructure needs;
• Purchase necessary heavy equipment for field crew;
• Conduct a utility rate study and public relations campaign to balance revenue with the desired
level of service; and
• Explore the use of permit holds, license restrictions, etc. to reduce the delinquency of stormwater utility fees.
When it rains, it pours
Rockdale County has received between 16.6 and 20.2 inches of rain since Jan. 1, roughly twice the amount of rain we received during the same period in 2019.
The rain that does not soak into the ground travels across the surface, becomes “stormwater runoff,” and picks up dirt, bacteria from pet waste, oil leaked from machinery, grass clippings, lawn fertilizers, pesticides and more. Only a small portion of stormwater runoff is able to be treated to remove pollutants before it enters our waterways. That’s why stormwater runoff is believed to be responsible for 70 percent of the pollutants in our rivers, lakes and streams. It also causes increased flooding, erosion, and other damage. These are consequences that Rockdale County citizens are familiar with, especially over the last year.
Fishing, boating and swimming are some of the quality of life activities that are scaled back or eliminated when the polluted waters become a safety issue. While many contaminants can be removed to provide safe drinking water, it comes at a great cost.
As the new director of Stormwater Management, I am excited about the detailed thinking of the Envision Rockdale team because it captures the essential work of our field crew, engineers, environmental specialists, customer service and financial liaisons, construction contractors, erosion and sediment control professionals, inspectors and clerical staff.
When water is polluted in Rockdale County, we all pay in one way or the other.
