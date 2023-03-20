The Newton Chamber of Commerce is the face of business and industry in this county. Our members represent over 21,000 employees, equivalent to about 20% of Newton’s population.
It is a fact that over the past three years — due to a global pandemic — our businesses have had an unusual number of challenges all at the same time:
• Material shortages
• Labor shortages partially drive by 91,000 Baby Boomers who left Georgia’s workforce just last year
• Extended delivery times
• Rising material and food costs
• Rising interest rates
• Accelerating inflation
• Fears of recession
Many of these challenges still exist, and new challenges will also be encountered. We will have to face and overcome those as well.
But through these challenges, the Newton Chamber and this county have done some pretty amazing things:
• The median household income is up 35% over the last 10 years. A median of $70,000 per household. This means we can better support our small businesses, our YMCA, our schools, our recreation department, our trail system and the nonprofits that enrich and support our community.
• The class of 2022 posted the highest graduation rate ever in this county. Eastside, Alcovy and Newton high schools were named Advanced Placement Honor Schools.
• Just recently, Laura Lambert, a teacher at the Newton College & Career Academy, made finalist for Teacher of the Year in Georgia.
• Georgia has been the best state in which to do business for the past nine years, and Newton County has been one of the best counties in the state to do business.
• In the last two years, we have had a major revolution of companies looking at our area because we have a good business mix, a good workforce and a good community.
• We gained the attention of Absolics, Ascend Elements, Archer and Rivian, to name a few. We are cutting edge, Newton County!
• We are making movies at Cinelease Studios. Several years ago, the Chamber wisely trademarked the phrase “Hollywood of the South,” and that’s how Newton County is known around the world. Film and video tourism here is an industry that didn’t exist until a few years ago, and we are setting new records every year.
We will be building electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft - like the Jetsons!
We will be building batteries and semiconductors!
We will be building electric vehicles!
I have to thank the hard work of our Industrial Development Authority for the work they put in to showcase our community, but the Authority requires a working partnership with our elected officials, all of whom countywide sit on the board of Newton Tomorrow, headed by Newton Chamber President Debbie Harper. The Authority also needs partnership with our Board of Education, Piedmont Newton Hospital, and the Newton Water and Sewerage Authority … and more … because, as the saying goes, “It takes a village ….”
In most cases, an action by one entity affects the other. Collaboration is vital. If we don’t work together, we are working against each other. The eyes of the world are on Newton County — this community many of us have been fortunate to call home for our entire lives — but we enthusiastically welcome the newcomers being drawn here to join new businesses and industries and to savor the alluring small town characteristics still on view in Covington, Mansfield, Porterdale, Newborn and Oxford. It is an exciting time to be right where we are!
Jay Bailey
Covington
Jay Bailey is CEO of SteelCo Buildings and chairman of the Newton County Chamber of Commerce board of directors. He delivered these remarks at the Chamber's Annual Meeting Held March 9.
