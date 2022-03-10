My mother was Ukrainian. She was one of thousands of Ukrainian teenagers who were taken from their home villages by the Germans when they invaded in 1941 and transported to Germany, where they served as Slavic slave labor for the rest of the war.
Fortunately, she was assigned to a farmer rather than a factory where the work was grueling and dangerous. Still, she had to endure massive Allied bombing raids and suffer the same wartime privations as German civilians. She met my GI father when the war ended. They were married in Germany, traveled to the U.S., and settled in Elberton, where they started a family. She said that getting her American citizenship was one of the best things she ever experienced.
Late in her life she returned to Medvin, her Ukrainian hometown, several times, accompanied by my sister, my brother, and me, where on every visit we were feted by the entire village with plenty of food, singing, dancing and, of course, vodka. They told us often how much they liked Americans and admired our country. It was on those occasions that I had opportunities to talk with members of my mother’s generation and younger generations as well. During these conversations, with my mother as translator, I learned about what the Ukrainians thought of the Russians.
These Ukrainians had a strong dislike of anything Russian, stemming largely from Stalin’s genocidal starvation of millions of Ukrainians in the early 1930s as punishment for their resistance to collectivization by denying them access to any of the food they raised in what was once called the “breadbasket of the Soviet Union.” My mother and the villagers remembered people crawling through newly harvested fields at night looking for whatever might be left. They also recounted incidents of cannibalism. The Ukrainians hated the Russians so much that at first they welcomed Nazi troops as liberators.
However, like America, Ukrainian history has an anti-Semitic dark side harking back to the pogroms of the 19th century and before when Jews were periodically murdered and dispossessed. Some Ukrainians collaborated with the Nazis in identifying Jews and Communist officials who were to be executed or transported to concentration camps. When the Germans started taking their young adult children, however, the Ukrainians changed their minds and began actively resisting the Germans with partisan groups.
Our visits took place after the break-up of the Soviet Union. Ukraine attempted to establish itself as a democratic republic but was hampered by the widespread corruption that had always been a part of life there. Almost all of the Ukrainians I talked to were enthusiastic about democratic reforms and self-determination. Some of the older people, however, recalled the readily available health care and jobs in the old U.S.S.R.
In our visits to Kyiv, the capital, we found a cosmopolitan city with many important cultural and historical attractions. However, there were also a number of beggars and homeless, just as there are in Western cities. We found that speaking Russian was frowned upon, even though most Ukrainians could speak it. The urban intellectuals we talked with in cafes and art galleries said they wanted to establish a democratic socialist government and had little use for capitalism, which they saw as inhumane and responsible for an ever-widening gap between rich and poor. Overall, they said, capitalism made it possible for organized crime to control most of the government.
Now Russia has invaded the country with overwhelming force and in flagrant violation of international law. Although the outcome doesn’t seem to be in doubt, the badly outnumbered and outgunned Ukrainian army, along with its civilian population, is mounting a gallant defense, and Western sanctions are taking hold on the Russian economy. It remains to be seen whether the Ukrainian people will accept Russian installation of a puppet government or form a coherent resistance movement to challenge Russian domination. On the basis of my experience there, I would bet on the latter.
Lucas Carpenter
Conyers
Editor's note: Lucas Carpenter is a retired professor from Oxford College and Emory University, where he taught for 30 years, and is the Charles Howard Candler Professor of English, Emeritus, at Emory. A native of Elberton, he earned degrees from the College of Charleston, UNC at Chapel Hill and the State University of New York at Stony Brook. Carpenter was a Fulbright Distinguished Scholar at University of Leuven in Belgium and is the author of three collections of poetry, one book of literary criticism, a collection of short stories, and many poems, essays, and reviews published in more than 25 periodicals. He served in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star. He has lived in Conyers since 1985.
