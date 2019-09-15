CONYERS — Empanadas, tamales, pan dulce and more! The city of Conyers celebrated the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month on Commerical Street Saturday afternoon.
Local restaurateurs, businesses and other vendors lined the street urging guests to try something new, whether it be food or learning to salsa.
Unidos Somos United co-founder Rebecca Gibbons was on scene interacting with guests and encouraging individuals to register to vote and embrace the Hispanic culture.
Taco N' Madre, Tin Plate and Lay's Balloons and Decorations were also contributors to the event.
Unidos Somos United Inc., meaning "United We Are," is a non-profit organization established in Conyers in August 2016 and formally recognized on Dec. 13, 2016 with a proclamation from the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners.
Unidos Somos United strives to engage the Rockdale community in the celebration of Hispanic American culture and its contributors through a day-long opportunity for Rockdale families to explore food, dance, music, art and cultural traditions.
The fourth annual Conyers Latin Festival will be Sunday, Oct. 13 at Rockdale Career Academy.