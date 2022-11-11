Sanders.jpg

COVINGTON — Commissioner Alana Sanders is joining a select group of county elected officials as part of the National Association of Counties’ County Officials advancing Racial Equity (CORE) in Justice Network for their commitment to identifying and eliminating racial and ethnic disparities in the local criminal legal system.

Sanders has led Newton County in efforts to understand disparities within the local criminal legal system and support programs, practices, funding and policies to advance racial equity. Their continued commitment helps improve outcomes for all community members, enhance public safety and ensure all residents have an opportunity to thrive.

