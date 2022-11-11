COVINGTON — Commissioner Alana Sanders is joining a select group of county elected officials as part of the National Association of Counties’ County Officials advancing Racial Equity (CORE) in Justice Network for their commitment to identifying and eliminating racial and ethnic disparities in the local criminal legal system.
Sanders has led Newton County in efforts to understand disparities within the local criminal legal system and support programs, practices, funding and policies to advance racial equity. Their continued commitment helps improve outcomes for all community members, enhance public safety and ensure all residents have an opportunity to thrive.
“It is an honor to be selected for the Peer Learning Network with NACo,” said Sanders. “As an elected official it is my job to serve the community and provide the resources needed. Officials who are put in place to serve the community must seek assistance from those jurisdictions who got it right and to see how these programs can be implemented to better assist our residents.”
As a participant of the CORE Justice Network, Sanders will engage with fellow elected officials from across the country who are building similar efforts in their jurisdictions. They will engage with peers, including in-person peer exchanges to communities with model practices and policies, and participate in virtual technical assistance opportunities with subject matter experts.
“The opportunity to bring this knowledge and information back to Newton County is a gem,” said Sanders. “Why reinvent the wheel when the structuring of these programs has been planned, measured and successful. Receiving hands-on experience while learning the concepts will assist with educating the residents and the board on what is needed or lacking in Newton County while providing a model.”
Local leaders participating in this network represent jurisdictions ranging in size and geographic location from Story County, Iowa, which has a population of 98,000, to Cook County, Ill. with a population of 5.2 million. The CORE Justice Network is supported by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.