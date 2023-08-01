District 3 Newton County Commissioner Alana Sanders has been appointed to four committees within the National Association of Counties (NACo).
Sanders' appointments include: national secretary for the Women of NACo Committee, which empowers and advocates for women in leadership positions in counties nationwide; chair of the Next Generation Network Committee, which fosters collaboration and dialogue among young leaders; vice chair of the Programs and Services Standing Committee; and vice chair of the Education, Children, and Families Subcommittee of the Human Services and Education Committee, which focuses on issues pertaining to human services and education with an emphasis on the well-being of children and families.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Activities League hosted a combined Back to School Bash and National Night Out at Springfield Baptist Church Tuesday. Sponsors for the event included Rockdale Parks and Recreation, Finish Line Towing, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, National EMS, Courtesy… Click for more.PHOTOS: Back to School Bash and National Night Out
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Odds are if you have been on a road trip recently, you've seen signs for Buc-ee's. People love this mega gas station for its food options, souvenirs of all kinds, home decor and, as advertised, very clean restrooms.
What is your favorite part about Buc-ee's? Vote for one of our options below or comment below with your own!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.