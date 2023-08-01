Sanders.jpg

Alana Sanders

District 3 Newton County Commissioner Alana Sanders has been appointed to four committees within the National Association of Counties (NACo).

Sanders' appointments include: national secretary for the Women of NACo Committee, which empowers and advocates for women in leadership positions in counties nationwide; chair of the Next Generation Network Committee, which fosters collaboration and dialogue among young leaders; vice chair of the Programs and Services Standing Committee; and vice chair of the Education, Children, and Families Subcommittee of the Human Services and Education Committee, which focuses on issues pertaining to human services and education with an emphasis on the well-being of children and families.

