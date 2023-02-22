COVINGTON — Controversy over grant applications surfaced again at the Newton County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday night when the board voted to deny Commissioner Alana Sanders permission to apply for a federal grant.
Sanders, who represents District 3, made a motion that she be given permission by the board to work with the county’s newly-hired grant-writing consultant to apply for two grants through Sen. Jon Ossoff’s office and Sen. Raphael Warnock’s office. Sanders said the deadlines for the grants are March 7 and March 10, respectively. She said she had recently learned of the grants after attending the National Association of Counties conference in Washington, D.C.
“And I’m doing it properly this time so nobody can say I didn’t ask,” she said.
Sanders’ motion was seconded by District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson, but the motion failed after Commissioners Stan Edwards, Demond Mason, and Ronnie Cowan voted against it.
During discussion of Sanders’ motion, Chairman Marcello Banes recommended that the grant request be forwarded to Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims, who could then work with consultant Kennedy Shannon to prepare the applications. Banes said that would be the proper procedure under the county's form of government.
Once Sanders’ motion was voted down, District 2 Commissioner Mason was in the process of making Banes’ suggested motion when Banes abruptly adjourned the meeting, apparently as a result of ongoing out-of-order comments by Sanders as Mason was attempting to make his motion.
Because the meeting was adjourned, the grant opportunities were left on the table.
Sanders has come under scrutiny recently after applying for a federal grant for a Westside Youth Facility without authorization from the county. Some information in her grant application was inaccurate. There were three proposed locations for the facility, but they are no longer available, and the grant remains in limbo.
The board determined that one of the locations was too costly, and the owners of the other two locations withdrew from consideration. One of the owners had planned to donate his property for the facility.
Sanders attempted to add discussion of a new location for the Westside Youth Facility to the agenda Tuesday night, but that motion failed, with Mason, Edwards and Cowan opposed.
Mason said he could not understand why the board would discuss the facility when no other possible locations have been identified.
“We don’t have any site to even discuss, so where I’m confused is why would we actually have a discussion when staff hasn’t presented us any sites,” said Mason.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.