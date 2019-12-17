CONYERS — While Rockdale County Post 2 Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams is happy with the recently approved 2020 county budget, she is concerned about cuts coming down from the state and how they are affecting mental health programs locally.
At the Board of Commissioners final meeting of 2019 on Dec. 10, Williams said she was pleased with the way the county budget process went this year.
“Starting with the budget retreat in the summer allowed us to really prepare and talk about what’s important and listen to the different department heads talk about what they needed. It allowed us to get a fuller understanding from those who work day to day in each of those positions,” said Williams.
“It’s always a good year when we can balance the budget with our revenue and not have to depend on our fund balance. I think this is the second year we’ve been able to do that. So I’m happy about that and think it is a good sign.”
But Williams, who is an advocate for improving mental health services in the county and keeping those with such issues from winding up in jail, said funding cuts on the state level are hitting mental health and criminal justice hard.
“Those cuts have come because of the tax cuts given to the top earners,” she said. “Obviously, the state has received less money this year because of that, and our mental health, our community service boards, are having to cut services, and that directly impacts us here in the county.
“I think it is important to look at the entire picture of you really don’t eliminate funding, you just shift where those expenses go. So where the state reduces the amount, that means we have fewer mental health services for our people, that means we have more people who may end up in our criminal justice system, so we end up paying for it that way. That is concerning to me.”
Williams is happy with the way others in the Rockdale County community have stepped up to assist her in her endeavors.
“One thing I’ve really appreciated since we sponsored those four mental health forums for our community is that others have picked up as my focus has shifted to that criminal justice intersection with mental health,” said Williams. “Our 4-H has sponsored youth mental health, the school district continually offers mental health for students, so I’m pleased that this has become a big conversation in our community.”
She is also happy with the BOC approving a program manager position for the county’s new Stepping Up initiative being handled through State Court Judge Nancy Bills’ office. The Stepping Up Initiative is a national effort to divert people with mental illness from jails and into treatment.
“I’m looking forward to next year with a program manager who can work full-time in this capacity to organize and bring together the people that need to be brought together,” she said. “We’ve already got a very good steering committee of people who have been interested and working, but this person will really be able to take it to the next level, and I’m excited about that.”