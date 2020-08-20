CONYERS - The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners deferred voting on the proposed 2020 millage rate until Tuesday, Aug. 25, but one commissioner has already made it known she won’t be voting for the proposed 18.90 millage rate and 60% Homestead Option Sales Tax exemption.
At the final public hearing on the millage rate on Aug. 11, District 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington stated she favors rolling the millage rate back to 18.016 mills, which would keep property tax revenue at the same amount as last year, and is for keeping the HOST at 70%, again the same as last year.
“I have been putting a lot of time and energy into my thoughts on the millage rate and what is in the best interest of this county,” Washington said during BOC comments at the end of the hearing. “This year we’re going through unprecedented times. There’s never been a time where we have closed schools, closed government, closed businesses, all having some kind of effect on all of our daily lives.
“I am for, this year, keeping taxes where they are, sacrificing whatever capital we have, and kind of tightening our belts for 2021 and not having any tax increase,” stated Washington. “I don’t see me moving from that any time before we vote. Roll the millage rate all the way back and keep the 70% HOST.”
The proposed millage rate of 18.90 is actually less than the 2019 millage rate of 20.19, so the county is proposing a tax millage decrease. However, the 18.90 mills is greater than the rollback rate of 18.016 mills, which would provide the same amount of property tax revenue as collected last year. With the 18.90 rate and increased property values, property taxes would still increase by 4.91%.
Rockdale is one of two counties in the state that uses a Homestead Option Sales Tax exemption. The county charges a 1% HOST sales tax and used the revenue from it to reduce the amount of property taxes paid by residents.
Last year the HOST was 70%, which meant taxpayers paid 30% of their total property tax and the rest was covered by HOST. But this year, while the tax digest has increased by 12%, the sales tax has not increased by the same amount, and the county is proposing a 60% HOST rate, which would mean property owners would pay 40% of their total property tax, instead of 30% like last year.
Prior to hearing from the public, BOC Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. reminded citizens that the county is one of three government entities that set millage rates and receive property taxes. The other two are the city of Conyers, which set its millage rate at 15.284, and the Rockdale County school system, which set its millage rate at 24.60.
During the public comments, the BOC heard from several residents concerned about their property taxes increasing during the current pandemic when everyone is having to tighten their belts and make choices on what they can pay.
The BOC also heard from an industrial developer concerned that the increase in property assessments and taxes will drive potential and current businesses to other counties.
Tim Schneider is vice president and regional manager with Ashley Capital, which has redeveloped nine buildings in Rockdale totaling approximately 300 million square feet, and has invested around $100 million in the county. Schneider said over the last several years, they have found it increasingly difficult to be competitive with other areas of metro Atlanta, primarily due to property assessments and taxes.
"When you combine the aggressive escalation of property tax assessments with one of metro Atlanta’s highest millage rates, the cost of doing business is pretty significant for potential industries looking at Rockdale County," Schneider said. "The tenants we are targeting for Rockdale County are sophisticated, and we have had them pass over Rockdale County for neighboring communities with lower taxes. In some instances, property taxes on our buildings here are three times higher than similar buildings in metro Atlanta."
Schneider added that Ashley Capital is also working to keep companies already in Rockdale, such as Golden State Foods and Biolab, from leaving, but that they will leave if it becomes too expensive for them to operate in the county.
"We would much rather these industries stay and reinvest in our community," he said. "While we recognize the importance of increasing the tax digest, we feel this should be done through economic development and not through punishing the existing taxpayers in Rockdale County. We strongly support the rollback in the millage rate, but also ask that you strongly consider the bigger picture of an overall evaluation of how Rockdale County assesses property."
During board comments, District 2 Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams said she is still mulling over the possibilities of the county funding the budget through the proposed millage and HOST without having to use reserve funds, versus using the rollback rate and higher HOST percentage and having to use the reserve funds to balance the budget.
She added that she "clearly heard" Schneider's comments and that she understands that what they decide will be extremely important for both the business community and the individual homeowners.
Nesbitt stated that the BOC is not just making decisions for today, but that the decision they make will impact what happens next year and the year after that. He added that they have already made some tough decisions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will continue to try and do what is best for the county,
"When COVID-19 showed up in March, we began doing more with less," Nesbitt said. "We furloughed some employees, we’re looking at some other measures that we as a government are going to have to take that will impact delivery of services. By law, as a county government, we are required to provide certain services in order to operate as a county. But there are some things that we will consider as we continue to navigate through this pandemic, and just like homeowners, we’ll have to make decisions to shave and save and cut back as we move forward."
The BOC will vote on the millage rate during a called meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25 in the county auditorium at 903 Main St., Conyers.
