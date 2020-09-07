COVINGTON — Despite objections from one commissioner, the Newton Board of Commissioners appointed Commissioner Stan Edwards to the Solid Waste Management Authority Tuesday night. Edwards will succeed Commissioner Nancy Schulz, who said she will resign from the authority board Sept. 30.
District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson objected to the appointment, saying the board should wait until after Jan. 1 when Alana Sanders will take the District 3 seat. Sanders defeated Schulz in the June primary election.
“There is going to be a new commissioner in January; why are we making this decision now?” said Henderson. “I think it is something that could wait until the new commissioner comes on on board.”
County Attorney Sam Van Volkenburgh said three members of the seven-member SWA board must come from the Board of Commissioners. District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan and Chairman Marcello Banes already serve on the SWA board.
During a brief discussion of the issue, Edwards said he would “gladly take (Schulz’s) place, if this board so chooses.”
Edwards made a motion to nominate himself; the motion was seconded by Cowan and approved by a vote of 4-0-1. Henderson abstained, saying it appeared there had been a “prior discussion” about the appointment.
Schulz said she felt it was prudent to resign and allow another person to be appointed to the board so that she would be available to consult with them about their new role.
In addition to Edwards, Banes and Cowan, the SWA board is made up of Chairman Phillip Wise and members Buddy Morgan, Kent Campbell Jr., and Linda Hanna.
