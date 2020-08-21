COVINGTON — It has been nearly nine months since Covington Police Department Assistant Chief Almond Turner lost his life in a tragic incident, and the Newton County community continues to honor his legacy.
On Friday, a fund-raising golf tournament was held at The Oaks golf course to raise funds for the AJT Foundation, named in honor of Turner. The foundation was formed by his family members to provide financial support to high school students looking to further their education in law enforcement, music or education.
Earlier this month, the Newton County Board of Commissioners approved a $9,000 contribution to the AJT Fund to provide scholarships for Newton County high school students. The funds were approved to “provide a county-wide substantial benefit” for the citizens of Newton County.
The county’s contribution will fund three $1,000 scholarships at each of the county’s three high schools.
At the Aug. 18 Board of Commissioners meeting, Sheriff Ezell Brown presented a certificate of merit from the National Sheriff’s Association to Turner’s son, Dwahn Turner. Brown said the National Sheriff’s Association felt that Turner’s “valuable contributions to his community and the field of criminal justice and law enforcement should be commended…”
