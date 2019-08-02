CONYERS – Rockdale County will host a Community Engagement Block Party for residents within the county. The community event will be held Sat., Aug. 24 from noon - 3 p.m., in the Hidden Acres subdivision near 1801 Smyrna Rd. in Conyers. Come out and enjoy plenty of free food, ice cream, and family-friendly fun!
This event encourages community engagement and gives citizens the opportunity to engage with local officials. The Community Engagement Block Party is a first come, first serve, free event.
For more information about the Community Engagement Block Party please contact the Department of Public Relations at 770-278-7059.