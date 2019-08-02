Rockdale County Seal.jpg

CONYERS – Rockdale County will host a Community Engagement Block Party for residents within the county. The community event will be held Sat., Aug. 24 from noon - 3 p.m., in the Hidden Acres subdivision near 1801 Smyrna Rd. in Conyers. Come out and enjoy plenty of free food, ice cream, and family-friendly fun!

This event encourages community engagement and gives citizens the opportunity to engage with local officials. The Community Engagement Block Party is a first come, first serve, free event.

For more information about the Community Engagement Block Party please contact the Department of Public Relations at 770-278-7059.

Senior Reporter

Born and raised in Decatur, Ga. Graduated from Shorter College in Rome, Ga. in 1979 with B.A. in Communications. Worked in community newspapers for 26 years. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016.

