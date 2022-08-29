COVINGTON — It was an evening of old-fashioned community fun Friday as the Covington Police Department took on the Covington Fire Department in the Bicentennial Battle on Baker softball game. In the end, the Covington Fire Department walked away with the game, winning easily 20-0.
The event celebrating the city’s bicentennial drew hundreds of residents who enjoyed an outing at historic Baker Field while supporting Covington Fire Department Lt. Brian Thompson, who is facing a serious illness. The Battle on Baker raised more than $6,000 to aid the Thompson family.
The game brought together a number of businesses and individuals who donated goods or services — Newton Federal donated hot dogs and chips, Christy and Emily provided facepainting, Police Who care donated soft drinks, Masonic Lodge #489 provided drinks for the players, the Atlanta Braves donated items for the raffle, and Meta/Facebook and Scoops made donations to the Thompson family. Newton County Parks and Recreation prepared the field for the game, and Mack McKibben donated his time and talents playing the organ.
At the end of the evening, the Fire Department was awarded the Battle of the Badges trophy, leaving the Police Department planning for a comeback in 2023.
