COVINGTON — Dwon Turner said Monday the outpouring of support his family has received since his father, Almond Turner, was killed Saturday, has helped to sustain his family.
Dwon Turner met briefly with media at the Covington Police Department headquarters Monday evening.
“The first thing I want to say is thank you to the community, far and wide, for reaching out across social media platforms, telephone calls and visits with your wishes, your love and your condolences,” said Dwon. “This is a very tough time for our family. We’re crushed; we’re broken; we are left with a huge void in our life from a senseless tragedy. As the days go on things will get better, but we thank you for everything you have done.”
Almond Turner, a long-time member of the Newton County Board of Education and a retired assistant chief from the Covington Police Department, was shot and killed at a family gathering Saturday night in Meridian, Miss. Turner and his wife had traveled there to celebrate the 70th birthday of his wife’s sister. Police say at some point during the event, Turner’s nephew, Christopher Denson, 41, went to his car, retrieved an AK-47 rifle, returned to the gathering and shot Turner three times. Denson was arrested the next day in Meridian.
Dwon Turner said a candlelight vigil is planned for 7 p.m. Friday on the Covington Square for those who would like to publicly honor and remember his father. “He was a pillar in this community; he was a great man,” said Dwon. “We are all left with a tremendous void in our life.”
In the meantime, he said, the family is making plans to bring his father home. Covington Police Capt. Ken Malcom said officers with the CPD and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office are preparing to travel to Mississippi to escort Turner’s body back to Covington. Services will likely be scheduled sometime early next week.
Dwon Turner said his family is still stunned by the events in Mississippi. He said his mother and father have been together almost 50 years, having met when they were 7 and 9 years old. “He’s all she’s ever known,” he said.
He said his most enduring memory of his father will be the fact that he was always there.
“He was a great father. Everybody knows his community work, but he’s a great father … I’m still striving to get where he was.
“He was always there, whether it was Little League baseball, college - taking me to and fro - bringing me up here to meet all the police officers. I got to know people in the community through him.”
Dwon said his father would want his family to go on being involved in the community and with the church and loving their families.
And while he said he is still trying to come to terms with the tragedy that claimed his father’s life, he offered this advice: “If you have an opportunity to love on your loved ones, do it. Don’t hesitate because you never know when the last opportunity will be. Love your loved ones hard, don’t be apologetic for it. Love them hard because you never know when the last time will be.”