CONYERS — After hearing from those for and against a proposed 177-unit townhouse development on Gees Mill Road and Glenn Road, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners expressed its own concerns about traffic, safety and design standards, with Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams stating she is looking for a “continued conversation” on the proposal.
The hearing was held on July 28. The BOC is scheduled to vote on an amendment to the future land use map and a rezoning request for the property in question at its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
InLine Communities is seeking to amend the map from light industrial and medium density residential to high density residential, and a rezoning from R-1 (single family) to R-M (multi-family) for 28.105 acres on Gees Mill and Glenn Roads. There is light industrial to the west of the property inside Conyers city limits, high density residential well to the south, and single-family residential in the surrounding area.
Planning and Zoning staff advised the BOC that the concept plan for the development includes a clubhouse and pool, children’s playground and covered family gathering area, and two-story townhouses with one-car garages. Price point will be the low to mid-$200,000s.
The Planning Commission recommended denial with concerns about traffic and stormwater runoff, but planning staff recommended approval, believing it will result in a housing type not prevalent in the county and would serve as buffer between industrial uses in the city of Conyers to the west and existing single-family neighborhoods to the east. Staff recommended approval with nine conditions, including a maximum of 15% rental or leased units.
Kenneth Reid and Bryan Musoff spoke for InLine Communities and stated that the way the project is situated on the land, there will be a lot of buffer between them and the single-family residences in the area, including two natural ponds near the front of the property.
He said they are proposing to add two different stormwater ponds on the site to take care of stormwater and flooding problems and a gravity-fed sewer system.
Reid also said they have two different entrances and exits, one on Gees Mill and one on Glenn, to alleviate traffic concerns.
Four residents spoke in opposition.
Martin Brody said he lives on Glenn Road and that his main concern is water runoff and possible contamination.
“My main concern is we are below elevation lines with this development proposal,” Brody said. “I live on a dry creek bed below this development with a 3-acre pond with bass that I catch and eat. All of our residences are also on wells. My concern is about contamination of the pond and wells from runoff.
Timothy Mitchell said all of the single-family residences are on 1-acre lots and that they bought and built their homes there because of the low density and good quality of life. His biggest concern was traffic.
“They want to put 300 or more cars (two cars per unit) on a road that is already filled in an area that is already at capacity,” Mitchell said. “Have you ever tried to get off Sigman Road in the last three years? Add 300 cars there in the morning going to work and come home at 5 p.m. It can’t happen.”
Sherry Bernal expressed her concern about the 15% rental or lease condition and how easily it could be abused.
“Today I pray that there is hope, because we do not want to live in a community with six units per acre, and a 15% rental loophole,” she said. “That’s all it takes, is a little loophole to grow. I do feel like that will be abused in the years to come. Once that little loophole is there, they will allow it to be abused.”
Priscilla Varner said her concern is the possible lowering of property values in the area.
“I found this to be is a quiet neighborhood, and that’s the reason I bought my home,” she said. “I don’t want 177 townhouses in the community. Those 177 townhouses are going to lower the value of our homes. There is going to be crime, traffic is going to be congested, kids will be walking all over the place. It’s not right to expose us to 177 townhouses.”
In response to the opposition, Reid noted that InLine is willing to take the rental restrictions down to 10% rather than 15%.
During BOC comments, Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. said his main concern is traffic safety.
“Gees Mill Road historically has seen its share of accidents and problems in that particular area,” Nesbitt said. “I’m asking that our Department of Transportation director will do his own independent traffic study of that area and get back to the entire board as we center part of our decision around safety and traffic in that particular area.”
Commissioner Sherri Washington said her two concerns were the single-car garages and the design standards.
“There is a development in DeKalb County near the Rockdale County border that does have the single-car garages,” she said. “I went to a function out there and everybody is parked everywhere. It is a safety hazard when you’re trying to navigate down the streets.
“I’m also very big on design standards, and I’m not particularly pleased with the way these are looking,” added Washington. “I would like to go back to the drawing board and if we are going to entertain the notion of townhomes, I would like to see something that is more indicative of an upbeat living standard.”
Williams said she wants to hear more before she makes a decision.
“We talked about the Sigman Road corridor needing more high density, lower-cost homes, but this is an industrial piece of property,” she said. “I would love to see fewer homes and see homes that would accommodate seniors, and going up and down stairs is not something that many seniors are able to do. So I’m looking for a continued conversation.”
