Johnny Isakson

Johnny Isakson

 By United States Congress - http://www.isakson.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/about-johnny, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37725740

ATLANTA - Two Atlanta-area Veterans Affairs buildings are being renamed for two former U.S. senators from Georgia who served as longtime advocates for America’s veterans.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed two bills last week that authorized renaming the VA Regional Office in Decatur after the late Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson and the VA Medical Center in Atlanta for former Democratic Sen. Max Cleland, who died late last year.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos