Congressman Hank Johnson is greeted by Rockdale County Commissioner Doreen Williams at a gathering Thursday where Johnson announced he had secured $300,000 for workforce development in Conyers and Rockdale County.
Congressman Hank Johnson called workforce development part of the constitutional mandate to provide for the general welfare of Americans. Johnson spoke at a gathering at the Conyers Rockdale Chamber of Commerce. Looking on are, l-r, are Conyers Rockdale Economic Development Council President/CEO Kevin Hanna, Rockdale Commission Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr., and Commissioner and Sherri Washington.
Conyers Mayor Vince Evans introduces Congressman Hank Johnson Thursday at a gathering where Johnson announced $300,000 in workforce development funding for Conyers and Rockdale County.
CONYERS — District 4 Congressman Hank Johnson was in Conyers Thursday to announce $300,000 in federal funding he secured to support workforce development in Conyers and Rockdale County.
Johnson was joined by Conyers Mayor Vince Evans, Rockdale Commission Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr., Conyers Rockdale Economic Development Council President/CEO Kevin Hanna, and Commissioners Doreen Williams and Sherri Washington in making the announcement.
The grant, with a match of $300,000 from Rockdale County, will be used to enhance workforce development programs of the city of Conyers and Rockdale Development Authority to include a more sophisticated communication infrastructure, which will reach more potential employees — including non-violent ex-offenders and other difficult-to-train candidates. It will provide potential employers a conduit through which they may communicate available jobs on a real-time basis and better coordinate their efforts with those of surrounding jurisdictions. The funding will also be used to more effectively and efficiently respond to industries interested in moving to or expanding to the region.
Johnson said the support for workforce development is part of the constitutional mandate to promote the general welfare.
“It’s the common good for people to have the kind of training and skills they need in order to participate in the economy,” said Johnson.
Reductions in the workforce due to the the “graying of America” and a lower birth rate have challenged the workforce base, said Johnson, making it necessary to provide training to those who may have been marginalized in the past.
“So that means that the folks who have been knocked out of employment opportunities, like second chance individuals and people who are struggling through addictions or whatever maladies they are suffering from, can get the proper training and proper treatment and proper knowledge base,” he said.
“This grant will enable the county and city to respond to the economic needs of the business sector and the education sector by putting the recipients with the providers, by putting the job-seekers with the job-creaters, by putting those seeking knowledge with educational institutions that can provide that knowledge.”
Hanna said the single biggest issue he’s had to deal with in helping existing industries grow and recruiting new industries to Rockdale County has been workforce development, “the inability to find good people, qualified people.”
“This grant will go a long way towards investing in Conyers and Rockdale for the purpose of getting more people better qualified … getting a second chance program up and running. We are going to have to dip into places where we haven’t dipped before to find people to fill the jobs that are out there,” he said.
Nesbitt called the workforce development plan “a pivot toward progress for Conyers and Rockdale County” and praised the cooperation between the city, county, Chamber of Commerce and Conyers Rockdale Economic Development Council.
