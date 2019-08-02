DECATUR – Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04), is hosting his “Moving The Fourth Forward” town hall series at four locations throughout Georgia’s Fourth Congressional District, including Conyers and Covington, to hear the thoughts and opinions of his constitutes on a wide range of issues.
The town hall series will give constituents the chance to talk one-on-one with the congressman about issues that matter to them the most. The series will bring both district and national issues front and center in an open conversation that is open to anyone in the community.
Each town hall meeting will last from 6-7:30 p.m.
The dates and locations are:
• Tuesday, Aug. 13, Lou Walker Senior Center, 2538 Panola Road in Lithonia;
• Thursday, Sept. 5, Snellville City Hall, 2342 Oak Road in Snellville;
• Tuesday, Oct. 8, Rockdale Career Academy, 1064 Culpepper Drive in Conyers;
• Thursday, Oct. 10, Newton County Courthouse, 1132 Usher St. NW, in Covington.
Each town hall meeting will be from 6-7:30 p.m. For more information, contact Joshua at 770-987-2291.