MILLEDGEVILLE – Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) has announced that he will host his annual Service Academy Day on Saturday, Aug. 17 on the campus of Georgia Military College. The event is designed to familiarize students with the application and nomination process for the Nation’s five military service academies.
Students in grades eight through twelve are invited to attend. The event will take place from 10a.m. until noon in the Goldstein Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium, 325 S. Elbert Street in Milledgeville, where representatives from the United States Military, Naval, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, and Air Force academies will discuss their requirements for admittance.
“If you are a young person with a desire to serve your nation as a military leader, you won’t want to miss this annual event,” said Hice. “Come and learn about these premiere institutions designed to train America’s future commissioned officers and engage with representatives from all five military service academies.”
Students who are admitted to the nation’s military service academies must first receive a nomination from at least one member of their state's Congressional Delegation, the Vice President, or the President of the United States. Students seeking Congressman Hice’s nomination should submit a completed application to his office by Friday, Oct. 11. Visit Congressman Hice’s website to access the application and learn more about the nomination process.