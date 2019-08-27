LOGANVILLE – Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) will host Serving Our Seniors (SOS) on Thursday, Aug. 29 at the Loganville City Hall. The event is designed to inform senior citizens about the ways in which they can avoid scams and abuse, as well as best practices to take full advantage of the programs offered by Social Security and Medicare. Seniors, their families, and those who serve as caregivers are encouraged to attend.
The event will take place from 1-3 p.m. in the Loganville City Council Chamber, where representatives from the Federal Trade Commission, Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, Georgia Consumer Protection Division, Social Security Administration, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will be in attendance.
“If you are entering your golden years or have family members who are, you won’t want to miss this important event,” said Hice. “Come hear how to protect yourself and those you love from various forms of scams and abuse and learn about how to access earned benefits provided by Social Security and Medicare.”
Hice is also pleased to have Georgia’s Attorney General, Chris Carr, join him at this event.
“I’m honored to join Congressman Hice and Georgians from the 10th District for this important event,” said Carr. “Supporting and protecting our aging community is an essential part of our consumer protection mission, and I look forward to engaging in this critical conversation.”
The event will begin with a panel focused on how to detect and avoid scams that target seniors. Following the panel, representatives from the Social Security Administration and Medicare will discuss the agencies’ programs offered to the public and the required process for receiving those benefits. Time will be allotted for answering questions.
Loganville City Hall is located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road in Loganville.