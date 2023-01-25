app_challenge_22.jpg

Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04) recognizes Newton County College & Career Academy senior Kevin Wadsworth as the winner of his 2022 Congressional App Challenge on Friday, Jan. 20 at the Academy. Photo credit: Newton County College & Career Academy

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — Fourth District Congressman Hank Johnson recently visited Newton County College & Career Academy to congratulate 17-year-old senior Kevin Wadsworth as the winner of the Congressman’s 2022 Congressional App Challenge.

Officially launched by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2015, the nationwide effort allows students to compete against their peers by creating an application (app), or game for cell phones, tablets, or computer devices. Congressman Johnson's Congressional App Challenge is open to all students in the 4th Congressional District of Georgia. The competition highlights the value of computer science and STEAM education (Science, Technology, Art, Engineering and Math).

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

Trending Videos