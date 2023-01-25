Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04) recognizes Newton County College & Career Academy senior Kevin Wadsworth as the winner of his 2022 Congressional App Challenge on Friday, Jan. 20 at the Academy. Photo credit: Newton County College & Career Academy
COVINGTON — Fourth District Congressman Hank Johnson recently visited Newton County College & Career Academy to congratulate 17-year-old senior Kevin Wadsworth as the winner of the Congressman’s 2022 Congressional App Challenge.
Officially launched by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2015, the nationwide effort allows students to compete against their peers by creating an application (app), or game for cell phones, tablets, or computer devices. Congressman Johnson's Congressional App Challenge is open to all students in the 4th Congressional District of Georgia. The competition highlights the value of computer science and STEAM education (Science, Technology, Art, Engineering and Math).
This year, 21 Fourth District students participated as part of 13 teams in the competition — along with more than 200 entries nationwide.
“The app challenge allows us to showcase some of the Fourth District’s brightest young minds and prepares young people to use their creativity to harness tech for good and to make sure the jobs of tomorrow are right here in Georgia and in America,” said Johnson, former chairman of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet. “Competitions like this one are an important step in propelling our youth to become the nation's next generation of innovators and creators.”
Wadsworth’s winning app, “The Vent Box,” was created using Java Script and Block Code and was designed by Wadsworth to be an app for all students that need to vent out any emotions and frustrations and get help for any type of feelings they are dealing with.
“My main inspiration to create this app was my own personal journey,” said Wadsworth, who is also a member of the school’s Embedded Computing class. “My own problems with emotions inspired me to create this app for myself and for others who may have similar obstacles to face. The Vent box includes resources to help you calm down when you’re feeling anxious, angry, depressed and/or stressed. The Vent box also offers information on different safety hotlines to use if you’re feeling irrational at a certain moment.”
Johnson’s Congressional App Challenge is open to all students in the 4th Congressional District of Georgia. Students were judged on the following criteria: Quality of the idea, including creativity and originality; Implementation of the idea, including user experience and design; and the ability to demonstrate their coding and programming skills.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
