DECATUR – In honor of Women’s History Month in March, Congressman Hank Johnson presented 17 women in his district with Trailblazer awards in recognition of their pioneering careers and service to the greater community. All of the honorees were among the firsts in their fields of endeavor. Five of the recipients were from Rockdale and Newton counties.
Honorees from Rockdale and Newton included Cindy Ball, Dr. Maria Gonzalez Davis, JaNice Van Ness, Jennifer Rutledge, and Juanita Threadgill.
Following is the full list of honorees and more information about their positions in the their communities:
• Cindy Ball: Chief of Strategy and Innovation for Rockdale County Public Schools, which consists of 22 schools and nearly 16,000 students.
• Cassandra Bryant: A DeKalb County community leader and advocate who has been on the front lines for seniors and workers since the 1970s. A past president of the Lynwood Community in Brookhaven, she also served as secretary of the United Auto Workers Union Civil Rights Committee.
• Mayira Bunting: A leading proponent of increased access and inclusion for all, especially reaching out to immigrant and refugee communities around metro Atlanta.
• Dr. Maria Gonzalez Davis: A professor at Oxford College of Emory University in Newton County, she is a noted author and has published many articles and books on American literature, Latin American literature, feminist literature and Spanish conversation and culture.
• Charlene Fang: A member of the DeKalb County Board of Property Assessors, she has served as the senior vice president of business development for Touchmark National Bank. She also serves as a liaison between the City of Doraville and the Chinese American community.
• Brenda Jackson: Co-founder of the South DeKalb Neighborhoods Coalition, Inc. and owner of Brenda Jackson & Associates Event Planning since 1998.
• Dr. Lois Keith: National chair for the National Council of Negro Women. She is a community leader who advocates for teachers and the youth. She is a retired educator.
• Liane Levetan: The first woman elected to the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners. In 1993, she became the county’s first woman CEO, and served for two terms. In 1998 under her leadership, DeKalb County was named one of only 10 cities/counties nationally to win the All-American City Award.
• Gwendolyn Mason: Co-founder and executive director of the Stewart Foundation. She is an author, minister, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and community advocate.
• Nam Thi Nguyen: Originally from Vietnam, Ms. Nguyen is an entrepreneur. She opened her own alteration shop in DeKalb County to address the growing need of seamstresses and tailors.
• Teresa Punzi: Executive director and founder of The Smart Place Adult and Children Services Center. The Smart Place serves those on the autism spectrum and those who are intellectually and developmentally disabled.
• Jennifer Rutledge: Executive director of Government Affairs and the county clerk in Rockdale County. She has served in Rockdale County government since 1996.
• Aurora Santana: A graduate of Cross Keys High School, she volunteers as an interpreter and is a strong advocate for civic responsibility. She has served as a service writer in an international franchise and as an administrator for the Chamblee Chamber of Commerce.
• Tresa Smith: Author, entrepreneur, humanitarian, and a volunteer with many organizations throughout metro Atlanta. She is the visionary and creative producer for stage plays pertaining to human trafficking, teen pregnancy, domestic violence, homelessness, and substance use.
• Juanita Threadgill: Served the people of Newton County for more than 34 years in the Newton County Sheriff’s office, serving in the administration of three different sheriffs.
• JaNice Van Ness: Founder of Peachtree Prep Early Learning Centers and Peachtree Academy K-12 Christian schools, which has campuses in Rockdale and Newton counties. Van Ness is a former commissioner on the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners and state senator.
• Mrs. Beatrice Woulard Williams: Civil and human rights champion. As a member of the NAACP, she has been on the front lines for social justice, civil and voting rights. In 2017, she helped launch R.O.S.E. PAC for women seeking elected office.
