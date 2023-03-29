DECATUR – In honor of Women’s History Month in March, Congressman Hank Johnson presented 17 women in his district with Trailblazer awards in recognition of their pioneering careers and service to the greater community. All of the honorees were among the firsts in their fields of endeavor. Five of the recipients were from Rockdale and Newton counties.

Honorees from Rockdale and Newton included Cindy Ball, Dr. Maria Gonzalez Davis, JaNice Van Ness, Jennifer Rutledge, and Juanita Threadgill.

