Congressman Hank Johnson held his Ceremony of HOPE Aug. 19 honoring the work of six nonprofits in the Fourth Congressional District. Among those honored were the Rockdale Coalition for Children and Families, Newton Mentoring Inc., and the Newton County Historical Committee on Black Preservation. HOPE stands for Helping Other People Elevate.

The awards ceremony, held at Legacy Park in Decatur, was the culmination of a week in which Johnson held a four-day grants workshop series for nonprofits. He also visited Rainbow Community Center and homeless shelter in Covington to hear what residents’ lives are like and how the community center is helping them get back on their feet.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos