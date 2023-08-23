...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Thursday August 24...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Thursday August 24.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive
to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Congressman Hank Johnson presents a HOPE Award to representatives of Newton Mentoring Inc. The nonprofit is a grass roots organization that was developed in 2008 to provide much needed individual support for at-risk children in the Newton County School System, grades K-12.
Michael Hutcheson, director of the Rockdale Coalition for Children and Families, along with other representatives of the organization, accepts a HOPE Award from Congressman Hank Johnson. The Rockdale Coalition is part of the Community Resource Network, which strives to promote a spirit of collaboration and cooperation among community entities providing social and human services by sharing information and resources to better serve and promote the well-being of children and families in the community.
Congressman Hank Johnson presents a HOPE Award to representatives of the Newton County Historical Committee on Black Preservation. The organization awards scholarships to graduating high school seniors and some college students. It also honors African American legends, and living legends of Newton County and sponsors the Juneteenth Parade each year.
Congressman Hank Johnson held his Ceremony of HOPE Aug. 19 honoring the work of six nonprofits in the Fourth Congressional District. Among those honored were the Rockdale Coalition for Children and Families, Newton Mentoring Inc., and the Newton County Historical Committee on Black Preservation. HOPE stands for Helping Other People Elevate.
The awards ceremony, held at Legacy Park in Decatur, was the culmination of a week in which Johnson held a four-day grants workshop series for nonprofits. He also visited Rainbow Community Center and homeless shelter in Covington to hear what residents’ lives are like and how the community center is helping them get back on their feet.
