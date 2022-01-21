...LIGHT RAIN MAY CHANGE TO LIGHT SNOW AND LIGHT FREEZING RAIN
TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL
GEORGIA WHICH COULD CAUSE SLICK SPOTS ON ROADWAYS AND OTHER MINOR
IMPACTS...
Tonight, temperatures following a cold front are expected to fall to
near or below freezing for the majority of north and central
Georgia. This temperature drop will also coincide with Gulf moisture
overriding the cold air with light precipitation expected for
eastern and southern portion of the forecast area. Areas in East
Central Georgia are the most likely place where the combination of
light precipitation and freezing near-surface temperatures could
overlap going into the evening.
With wintry precipitation being extremely sensitive to small
temperature changes, there is still some uncertainty on any
locations and specific accumulations, which would mostly be confined
to grassy, metal-type and elevated surfaces. However, a period of
mixed light precipitation, possibly changing to all snow is
likely somewhere along and east of a line from Helen, to
Lawrenceville, to Covington, to Milledgeville. Any accumulations
are expected to range from a trace up to one-half inch could be
possible, with very isolated locations up to 1 inch not out of the
question. For areas south and east of a line from Sandersville,
to Eatonton, to Jeffersonville, to Eastman could receive a trace
to a few hundredths of an inch of freezing rain late tonight into
the early morning.
Overall confidence is low and residents and emergency officials
should remain alert and be prepared for possible snow and/or ice
accumulations, especially over parts of middle and east central
Georgia. Even small amounts of ice can cause significant impacts
such as slick roads and power outages due to icing on trees and
powerlines.
WASHINGTON – Congressman David Scott and Georgia Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Christopher Nunn on Wednesday announced the launch of the Georgia Homeowner Assistance Fund, a $354 million stimulus fund to help homeowners impacted by the pandemic with mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and past-due utilities.
Administered by Georgia’s DCA, the Georgia Homeowner Assistance Fund is financed by Scott’s bill H.R. 1710, legislation included in the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law last year which offered a $10 billion lifeline in federal funding for states to launch robust homeowner assistance programs as a core part of the nation’s COVID-19 relief response.
“For millions across the country and thousands right here in metro-Atlanta struggling to make ends meet and stay afloat on their mortgage payments due to COVID-19, help is here,” said Scott. “Over the past few months, I have worked closely alongside Commissioner Nunn and community partners to connect Georgia homeowners in crisis with their share of the $10 billion Homeownership Assistance Fund I secured in the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan. With today’s launch of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ new homeowners’ assistance portal, thanks to our federal-state collaboration, Georgia’s working and middle-class homeowners who had a stroke of bad luck last year due to COVID-19 will be able to remain in the communities they love.”
DCA’s commissioner echoed Scott’s sentiments.
“We are excited to announce this fund. As the state’s housing agency, DCA is responsible for a myriad of affordable statewide housing programs, including the housing choice voucher program, development of affordable housing using tax credits, and the Georgia Dream program which has helped 7,050 first-time homebuyers achieve their dream of homeownership,” Nunn said. “Modeled on federal guidelines and similarly aligned with a program that DCA administered following the Great Recession, this program will target what our data suggest is approximately 2.8% of Georgians or more than 35,000 households that are more than 90 days delinquent on their mortgage payments,” he added.
Homeowners may visit georgiamortgageassistance.ga.gov to apply. Applicants must provide a driver’s license, a mortgage statement, and tax returns and/or income verification documents. For more information, contact DCA at haf@dca.ga.gov or at 1-877-519-4443.
The Federal Work-Study (FWS) program has played a significant role in increasing access to higher education since it was formed in 1964. To explore how the program has kept up with inflation, tuition, and cost of living, StudySoup explored the history of the FWS and how it's evolved. Click for more.
