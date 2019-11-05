Election
by Robin Kemp

CONYERS — Fewer than 6 percent of voters in two Conyers precincts went to the polls Tuesday to select their representatives on the City Council.

Incumbent Jacob Bailey, District 2, Post 2, lost his re-election bid to newcomer Connie Alsobrook. Bailey received 79 votes, or 41.80 percent, to Alsobrook’s 109 votes, or 57.67 percent.

In District 4, Valyncia Smith received 78 votes, or 75 percent, to Demetrius Myatt’s 26 votes, or 25 percent. Smith succeeds Councilman John Fountain, who did not seek re-election.

In District 3, incumbent Gerald Hinesley, who was unopposed, got 63 votes.

