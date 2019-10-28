COVINGTON - A consent order agreed to by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) and Becton, Dickinson (BD) Monday morning in Newton County Superior Court concerning BD’s medical sterilization facility in Covington will close the plant from Oct. 30 through Nov. 6, requires BD to reduce emission of ethylene oxide (EtO) to no more than 30 pounds per month, and requires BD to report any unpermitted release of EtO to the EPD, no matter how large or small.
After reviewing the consent order, Newton County Superior Court Judge Eugene Benton approved it. The order will remain open until Oct. 30, 2020, but only if BD is found in contempt of any of the requirements. Any changes to the order will have to be refiled with the court.
