The Rockdale County Constitutional Officers — Clerk of Courts Ruth A. Wilson, Probate Judge Clarence Cuthpert Jr., Tax Commissioner Tisa Smart-Washington and Sheriff Eric Levett — in cooperation with the Constitutional Officers Association of Georgia are supporting four $1,000 scholarships for graduating high school seniors.
Applications for the scholarship are due March 13. The application is available at the Clerk’s website www.RockdaleClerk.com or at www.COAGonline.org
ELIGIBILITY: Georgia citizen graduating high school by May 31, 2020
REQUIRMENTS: acceptance to a Georgia college; proof of residency; 1,000-word essay
ESSAY TOPIC: Interview a Constitutional Officer in your county. Spend some time with them and describe things that they do on a daily basis
DUE DATE: Must be received by March 13, 2020 at COAG, Post Office Box 153 Hull, Ga. 30646
DECISION ANNOUNCED BY: April 15, 2020
For more information, contact Missy Tolbert, executive director of COAG, at COAGDirector@gmail.com
