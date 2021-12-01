COVINGTON — Construction is expected to begin this month on a 318-unit apartment complex off Fairview Road in western Newton County.
Alliance Residential Company announced Tuesday that the company had closed on the purchase of 36.16 acres at 3655 Fairview Road for the development of Prose Fairview. Prose is Alliance’s new housing concept designed to create attainable entry-level homes within close proximity to high growth employment corridors.
The development is planned to include one- and two-bedroom apartment units with an average of 996 square feet. The residences will have stainless steel appliances, a work-from-home space, storage and kitchen islands. Amenities planned for the development include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, co-working spaces, pet park and 24/7 concierge package.
“The city of Covington and Newton County are experiencing an economic development wave measuring in the billions of dollars,” said Alliance Residential Company Managing Director Noah Randall. “The growing employee base will require more quality rental housing with high-end finishes, and that’s what Prose Fairview will uniquely provide.”
Prose developments are targeted toward expanding job growth corridors and residents seeking the convenience of living close to employment centers.
“Prose Fairview will serve the robust base of logistics, film and health care jobs in Newton and Rockdale counties,” said Alliance Residential’s Andrew Butcher. “The community will provide a short 30-minute commute to downtown Atlanta and airport jobs compared to suburban options north of the city along I-75 and I-85.”
Prose Fairview is the second Prose residence project in the Southeast. Alliance acquired 75 acres in Jefferson in March where Prose Concord is under development. Prose Concord will have 300 one-and two-bedroom units, with apartments averaging 1,008 square feet.
