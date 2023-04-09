COVINGTON — A consultant overseeing distribution of Newton County’s COVID-relief funds for mortgage, rent and utility assistance said the program so far has assisted 158 households and distributed more than $742,000.
Kennedy Shannon, project manager with Iparametrics, told commissioners April 4 that, of the $1 million set aside for assistance from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, $693,000 has gone for mortgage and rental assistance, $38,729 for electricity, $4,900 for gas, and $5,700 for water.
Shannon told commissioners there are still some rent/mortgage/utility assistance applicants in the system, but she plans to close out that program April 30. The assistance program for non-profit programs is also underway, with plans to close it out April 30.
Shannon said she plans to launch the assistance program for low-income senior home repairs May 15.
Commissioners approved a request from Shannon to fund two part-time workers at the county’s two library locations to assist seniors in applying for the aid.
Shannon said the low-income senior assistance program will run through June 1, followed by the launch of the small business assistance program on June 15.
Shannon said her team had encountered a number of cases of attempted fraud while processing applications for mortgage and rental assistance.
“Quite a few people are trying to game the system, and we want to just make sure this money is actually getting into the hands of the individuals it is supposed to.”
She said since applications are taken online, “we don’t sit down face-to-face with the individual and see that they exist. My staff has turned into detectives trying to look at IDs.”
She requested and commissioners approved the use of a technology program to help reduce the potential for fraud. The cost of the program is $1.20 per applicant.
“There is technology where we can send a link to your phone, you take a picture of the front and back of your ID, you scan your face, and it tells me if you are really you,” she said. “We want to institute that for all these programs where we are cutting checks to people, because we have situations where people are submitting fake IDs, and we’ve caught it because the font was off or just by the grace of God we caught it.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
