CONYERS - The cost of a chiller replacement unit for the Rockdale County Courthouse, along with the use of the courthouse for a film, recently renewed comments from the county commissioners about the need for a new county courthouse.
The county courthouse was built in 1939 and expanded in 1973. The current Board of Commissioners attempted to get a $140 million bond referendum passed for a new judicial/governmental complex passed in May 2018. If approved, the project would have included a new building adjacent to the current courthouse, a 675-space parking garage, and green space for use for festivals and concerts.
At the time, the county estimated that bond payments would mean a 4-mill increase in property taxes. Their plan met stiff opposition from citizens. While many acknowledged the need for a new courthouse, they were opposed to the location, the cost, and the increase in property taxes. The referendum was defeated by a more than 2-to-1 margin.
The BOC then formed a bond referendum committee made up of local residents who volunteered to serve. The committee’s goal was to come up with a recommendation for a new bond referendum that could go on the November 2019 ballot.
After six months of study and debate, the committee came up with two options. The first, called the Parker Road Annex, would build a courthouse annex on Parker Road to free up court space for $24.9 million. The second, called the Olde Town Annex, would cost $78.6 million and mean major reconstruction and expansion of the existing facilities, including a 500-space parking deck.
The BOC took both recommendations under advisement, but no decision on either one has been made, and the county has continued to make repairs on the aging courthouse as needed, including an emergency roof repair in November 2018 when, following heavy rains the previous weekend, large chunks of concrete fell from the roof down through the ceiling of the office of the court technology specialist, who luckily was not in his office at the time.
At their Nov. 2, 2021 work session, commissioners were advised that the cost of an air conditioning chiller replacement unit for the courthouse would be $431,871. While it will be funded through American Rescue Plan Act funds, Post 2 Commissioner Doreen Williams noted that this is just one of the many repairs the county has to keep making on its 82-year-old courthouse.
“That’s one of those things that keeps coming up over and over,” she said. “And this is nearly a half a million dollars. We just keep putting Band-aids on our buildings - expensive Band-aids. I just wanted to point that out.”
Later on in the work session, the BOC discussed the use of the courthouse in October for the filming of “Lyle, Lyle the Crocodile.”
Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. noted that he had a chance to talk to the film’s producer one day and asked why they chose to film at the courthouse.
“You know what she said to me,” said Nesbitt. “She said, ‘Sir, your courthouse was built in 1939. It made the perfect setting and venue for this type of movie.’
“You know, our courthouse is on the National Register of Historic Buildings,” Nesbitt continued. “It was built in 1939. It might be good for the film industry, coming to Rockdale County — and we’re not going to tear that building down, so it’s not going anywhere — but it doesn’t serve the 2021 purpose. This month it is $431,871 for a courthouse chiller. We’re spending that kind of money. There is no ADA compliance the way that it needs to be. We’re out of court space. We have a new judge coming with no place to put that person and no more courtrooms. We are completely out of space.
"And I just wanted to point that out, because I think that’s another example of people not knowing.”
